Column: Talking Politics with Coun Steven Leigh - Calderdale Council needs to make things better for residents

​Artist's impression of the new swimming pool and leisure centre planned for North Bridge, Halifax.

​Readers probably know that the North Bridge Leisure Centre development is back on track after nine months of stagnation, but with a dramatic reduction in the number of facilities on offer.​Somehow Labour have the audacity to call the project “top class”. They should be reminded that in additional to these new cuts, the facility will be without a deep-water pool for diving and other specialist activities that were on offer at Halifax Swimming Baths. This project is nothing but a downgrade and ultimately leaves residents in Calderdale worse off.

Another serious issue regards the recent Government Hearing concerning the proposed incinerator in Sowerby Bridge. Local residents won the appeal, meaning the incinerator would not be built. Coun Issott asked Labour to apologise for proposing a project that the Inspector deemed to have an “unacceptable adverse effect on human health”. She also asked if there would be any future Appeals. Unsurprisingly, Labour didn’t apologise and swiftly moved on to the next item. Later in the meeting, we put forward a Motion about inequality of information. In the case of the incinerator, the council delayed their notification of the Appeal to residents. Labour refuted the Motion, but since when is the lack of information about an adverse human health risk not a priority for residents?