Column: Talking Politics with Craig Whittaker MP - Introducing your Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Calder Valley

For 25 years, I have worked within the political sphere. Initially, as a parish councillor, then on Calderdale Council, and throughout the last 13 years I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to represent our beautiful area and your views in Parliament.
By Zoe Drye
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Calder Valley Vanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker MP.Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Calder Valley Vanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker MP.
Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Calder Valley Vanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker MP.

It really has been the honour of my life to serve both this country and local residents of the Calder Valley.

However, time moves on, and having accomplished what I set out to achieve, I have decided to stand down at the next election. To clarify, however, I will continue to serve as your Member of Parliament until that time.

Following her selection as the prospective parliamentary candidate (Conservative) for Calder Valley at the forthcoming general election, I am delighted to be able to support Vanessa Lee, congratulate her, and wish her luck going forward.

Vanessa is a local candidate who lives in the constituency. She has been a very proud supporter of many charities in the local area, including Happy Days UK who support homeless people and The Prince’s Trust which provides amazing opportunities for work and education to younger people.

She is also a Trustee of Yorkshire Children’s Charity and Council member for Hull University, where she was brought up.

In addition, Vanessa has shown a strong level of support for the wider business and rural community together with grassroots sports.

Vanessa has worked as Chartered Tax Advisor and has spent her professional career in this field of work achieving national and international recognition.

This has, of course, given her a great insight into various financial matters, and she hopes to apply her entrepreneurial, financial, and economic expertise in parliament if she is elected as Calder Valley MP.

Vanessa wishes to continue the legacy I have left behind with the construction of Elland Train Station and the continuation of flood works across Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse.

She is also very interested in ensuring that the £42.9m is invested properly into our town centres in Elland, Todmorden and Brighouse, to ensure that local residents get the best possible value from the money we have secured.

Vanessa spoke following her selection as candidate and said:

“I am proud and excited to have been selected as the conservative candidate for Calder Valley.

Craig has served Calder Valley with great distinction for over 13 years, it is a great honour to be provided with the opportunity to follow him and build on his legacy.

Fiscal management and sensible leadership are vital in these tough economic times.

I will work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Calder Valley are represented in a manner that they can be proud of.”

