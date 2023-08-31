Column: Talking Politics with Craig Whittaker MP - Reducing reliance on foreign energy

Energy security is something Britain needs, given the current climate.

This couldn’t be further from the truth and the reality is we need to do both.

​Our reliance on oil and gas will still continue for decades to come (albeit at a much-reduced rate) and what is very clear is that we need security of supply for those decades.

If you don’t think our recent experience with prices because of Russia isn’t enough to convince you, then just look a few hundred miles east to Germany and the huge issues they have being reliant on 30 per cent of their gas supply from Russia.

The new oil and gas licenses recently announced, by the government will go a long way in easing the energy crisis Britain and the rest of Europe currently face.

It will also take away some of Russia’s power in forcing price rises.

We have also seen the huge cash injection into alternative energy alongside the carbon, capture and storage ambitions.

We have very little reliance on coal to produce energy now with many months of the year we see alternative energy being the biggest supplier to the grid.

Add in the county’s nuclear power ambitions, the largest offshore wind turbines fields in the world and it is clear that by doing both, we can still achieve our Net Zero ambitions.

Recently, in an interview, the Prime Minister said, “approving these new licenses would bolster energy security and create additional jobs.”

The war in Ukraine has seen a sharp rise in the price of energy as European countries rely on other nations for oil and gas.

The government has acknowledged this and recognises that, by 2050, a quarter of our energy will still have to come from oil and gas.

The government is correct. The hostility of nations such as Russia has shown us the need to reduce our reliance on foreign energy.

Over 100 new licenses are set to be granted by The North Sea Transition Authority in autumn.

With these new licences, Britain will start to have more control over our energy supplies, helping prevent future inflation pressures stemming from oil and gas.

The benefits are clear to see and that is without mentioning the additional jobs such new licenses would create. As inflation eases, and the economy reopens, sustainable growth will be the focus of government.

These licences would play a key role in boosting Britain’s energy sector and creating new skilled jobs that would ultimately contribute to Britain’s growing economy.