Column: Talking Politics with Holly Lynch MP

It feels like only yesterday that I was writing in the Halifax Courier about what an incredible celebration the Platinum Jubilee had been. About how many different and wonderful ways our communities across Calderdale had come together to mark the historic occasion. Just a matter of weeks later, I am sure the whole of Calderdale joins with me in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

The outpouring of grief across the country and the messages from around the world are a testament to what a remarkable sovereign Queen Elizabeth II was. I was touched by French President Emmanuel Macron’s video message in which he said, in English, ‘To you, she was your Queen, to us she was The Queen.’

In the House of Commons Chamber in the tributes from the party leaders, Sir Keir Starmer said; ‘For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life. She did not simply reign over us; she lived alongside us. Our Queen played a crucial role as the thread between the history we cherish and the present we own; a reminder that our generational battle against the evil of fascism, or the emergence of a new Britain out of the rubble of the second world war, do not belong only to the past, but are the inheritance of each and every one of us.’

I recognise that there will be differences of opinion about the Monarchy, but I have never met anyone who hasn’t been struck by the Queen’s unshakable sense of duty and the dedication and affection with which, she executed those duties.

Despite being thrust into the line of history aged just 25, for 70 years the Queen served the nation with immeasurable solemnity, pride and good humour.

Like so many others, I will always remember her address to the nation in 2020 as we entered into the Coronavirus pandemic. Her promise that ‘we will meet again’ provided people with some comfort and confidence that we would come through it.

The Queen visited Halifax twice in her life, once in 1947 as Princess Elizabeth and again as Queen in 2004 and I’ve no doubt spoke to many people on those occasions. For those who wish to pay their respects, Calderdale Council’s book of condolences in the Town Hall will remain open for Calderdale residents to sign until September 20.

For me it was a solemn and humbling privilege to represent Halifax for King Charles III’s first address to both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall earlier this week. I have been struck by the King’s determination to follow in his mother’s footsteps and to serve with, as he put it, ‘loyalty, respect and love.’