Column: Talking Politics with Holly Lynch MP - More worried than ever about the reality of climate change

As Calderdale residents we know we are on the front line of the fight against extreme weather. The devastating floods in both 2015 and 2020, as well as moorland wildfires in recent years are a consequence of both changes in our weather, and the beautiful yet challenging nature of our geography. So, against a backdrop of people feeling more worried than ever about the reality of climate change, it seemed a somewhat tone-deaf response for Rishi Sunak to announce more drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, alongside attacks on schemes to use cars less and reduce emissions in the places we live and work. In a cost-of-living crisis, the changes we need to make to tackle climate change are also the changes which will allow us to get a grip of our eye-watering energy bills so why take such a position? The change we need requires bold leadership and dedication. I’m working with colleagues in the Labour Party on our commitment to making Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, with the creation of Great British Energy. This will be a new home-grown, publicly owned national champion in clean power generation, securing energy independence whilst creating thousands of new jobs. We will not revoke licences issued by the Government in the North Sea, but we will instead implement a managed transition towards net zero in which we have lower bills and more energy security.