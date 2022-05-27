Column: University Business - Springing into a summer of warm celebrations

Concerts: An amazing line up is planned at Halifax Piece Hall

May is always a year of celebrations for me – mainly birthdays: nephew, friend, co worker Stuart, co worker Emily, cousin’s, mine, my mum’s.

This year as a team we’re also celebrating the wedding of our fantastic security guard Stuart to his wonderful fiancé Alison.

Whilst it is due to be an exclusive affair for family and close friends only, Emily and myself will be there in spirit, cheering them both on and sending all our love.

Stuart is a huge part of the team here at UBC Halifax at Piece Mill and we are, as they say, chuffed to bits for him.

Of-course this year celebrations are set to continue into June to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The double Bank Holiday to mark such a huge national event is welcomed by many and I can feel my local community begin to get excited at the prospect of the village celebrations planned.

I don’t think it’s only because we wish to mark our respect and thanks for the Queen, but to also mark our respect and thanks for each other.

Over the Covid19 epidemic I got to know my village better than ever I had before (through walking my dog Honey for our allotted one hour per day) and there was a true sense of community throughout.

People craved human contact and conversation and took advantage of being able to speak to people in passing whilst out in public walking (social distancing observed at all times of course).

This has continued since and I honestly think one of the things we’re looking forwards to about the Jubilee celebrations again will be seeing those neighbouring faces out and about at village events and parties again, this time thankfully freer to speak and to mingle.

There are bhangra dancing classes, drumming classes, amazing bands, workshops, pie and peas, a quiz, circus skills and community curry meal. Can’t wait!

Then in June I’m looking forwards very much to the third Wadsworth Walking Market on Sunday, June 12 11am–4pm.

Last year I went out for a quick squizz around only to head back home two hours later carrying a pre-loved chicken brick, some

seedlings, artists’ postcards and a ton of cake. Come and join us!

And so, by mid-June I’ll just about be limbered up enough ready for a summer season of music at the Piece Hall.

Jessie Ware kicks off on June 19, followed swiftly by Noel Gallagher on June 21, First Aid Kit on June 23, Nile Rodgers and CHIC June 24 and 25, Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra Ibiza Classics June 26, Tom Grennan July 1, Paloma Faith July 2, Paul Weller (my secret husband) July 3, Duran Duran July 5, Primal Scream July 8 finishing off with Sir Tom Jones on July 10.

What an amazing line up, and this doesn’t even touch on the amazing events lined up for August!

I think you’ll all join me in thanking and congratulating the Piece Hall Team, whose hard work, grit, class, imagination and vision have really brought Halifax to the world stage.