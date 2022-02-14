Column: Warm home, warm heart by Lisa Butland, Chief Executive of Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees

Lots of layers to keep out the cold - fuel poverty for old age pensioners.

Older people are particularly vulnerable when it comes to the cold weather which is why I am so concerned about rising energy prices.

The fear of debt is stopping older people turning their heating on right now!

Keeping warm is going to be a challenge for the 15,700 households in Calderdale who are already living in fuel poverty, and those who will join them by spring 2022.

Age UK have sent a petition to the Prime Minster to cut the five per cent rate of VAT from all household’s energy bills from April and to provide a one-off payment of £500 to those who qualify for the Cold Weather Payment.

As older people spend more time at home this can lead to higher energy bills.

They are more likely to have illnesses that can worsen due to the cold, so it is imperative they keep their homes warm.

It’s best to keep your house at a stable temperature rather than turning the heating up and down.

Sudden changes in temperature can cause health problems.

Breathing in cold air lowers body temperature and raises the risk of chest infections, heart attacks and strokes.

Here are a few simple things you can do to keep warm at home.

Keep moving.

When you are sat down put a blanket over your legs.

Put your feet up, the air at ground level is cooler.

Have a hot drink, particularly before bed, you don’t need an excuse for a cuppa not in Yorkshire!

If you struggle to keep warm in bed, wear extra layers and some cosy bed socks.

We all need to be encouraging as many older people as possible to apply for Pension Credit, along with other benefits, and I would welcome your help in promoting this financial support.

Here at Age UK in Calderdale we have professional advisors who can help.

We are urging the Government to take immediate action to ensure no older person has to make this impossible choice between eating and heating their homes.

Eating well helps to strengthen a person’s immune system which can help fight winter infections.

This is why it is important to make sure that you eat enough and make healthy eating choices.

Being underweight makes it harder to keep warm and fight infections.

Age UK in Calderdale have a number of ways in which we can help local people, things like a free warm home check where we can install radiator foils and insulation tape.

Thanks to generous donators, for example the Community Foundation for Calderdale and VAC, we have some free winter warm packs, food vouchers and assistance with heating bills.