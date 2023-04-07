Column: What little steps can we take to help? - Julia Tum, Mothers' Union

​Let’s ditch the assumption that we are not able to do anything, let’s ditch the assumption that our little bit is not useful.

​One night I was groping in the dark wanting to find the bathroom, and not wanting to turn any lights on, when feeling along the wall I came across a door hinge. I then worked backwards until I found a handle. Great. Opened it and walked straight into a cupboard. Wrong assumption. It was really more like book shelves with a door in front of them.

We make assumptions and generalisations throughout our lives. A number of Mothers’ Union members go into a prison to help out with mums and toddlers, provide refreshments for visitors and lead small cooking sessions which the women can join, in small numbers. We know nothing about the women we meet, and must not make assumptions that when they leave the prison and go back to the lives they had before, that all will be well, and that they will be met by a family member and able to pick up loose ends. In many cases that is far from the truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wonder what we can do to reappraise some of our assumptions we make about others? What can we do, as individuals or in groups, to alleviate some of the issues faced on their release? We collect a range of toiletries and items which will be useful to the women when they leave and these are offered in the Departure Lounge.

The other week we held a day at St John’s Church, Rastrick, for speakers from various agencies who presented an outline of their work with domestic abuse victims. This day was an eyeopener to many, who had made the assumption that domestic abuse was not wide spread. We are told that one in three women suffer abuse in England. The MU campaigns to right this wrong. And also, to support those who are affected by abuse and leave their homes to go to safe houses. There were over 50 MU members from across the Leeds Diocese at the event and we were able to share out many items which we had brought for the Refuges.

On Saturday, March 25 it was the The Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin Mary', also known as Lady Day. In 1897 the MU formally adopted this date as its yearly day of prayer, intercession and thanksgiving. Across this region there were church services being held to celebrate this great occasion. Many branches from the Huddersfield Episcopal area went to St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. Rev Canon James Allison led the service and between him and the MU branch members at Northowram Church the occasion was a great success. We were encouraged by Canon James to consider the amazing attributes of Mary, mother of Jesus. She was special; had intelligence; was wise; reflective and most of all she said ‘Yes’ to the Angel Gabriel who said that she would be the Mother of Jesus, God’s son!

Can we also say yes to wherever God is nudging us? What little steps can we take to help those less fortunate than ourselves? Every little step can take us further up a very steep ladder. With God’s help everything is attainable. Let’s ditch the assumption that we are not able to do anything, let’s ditch the assumption that our little bit is not useful. Let’s open up the correct door, turn the light on and walk straight in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad