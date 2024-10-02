Hassan Riaz: An icon - the like of which, we will never see again​​​​​​​

My grandmother's grave in Sargodha, Pakistan.

In the quiet corners of my heart, a profound sorrow lingers as I come to terms with the passing of my beloved grandmother this past month. As a Muslim, I find solace in the teachings of Islam and the remembrance of the beautiful life she led. This tribute serves not only as a way to honour her memory but also to celebrate the invaluable lessons she imparted to me and the love she showered on our family.​

Hassan Riaz writes: She was a proud Pakistani, who was born in Mirpur Azad Kashmir in 1940. My grandmother had settled in West Yorkshire, and she found Cavendish Terrace, Halifax as her home. Her stories transported us to distant lands and taught us valuable lessons about compassion and perseverance. My grandmother was my confidante, my mentor, and my best friend. To me, she was more than just a grandmother; she was a guiding light, a source of unwavering support, and a motherly figure who nurtured me with her affection and wisdom. She was a mother to her six children, 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and countless others who got to know her. Her home was a sanctuary, a place of refuge where all were welcomed with open arms and the promise of a meal and gentle words of wisdom. Her warm embrace could soothe the deepest of wounds, and her gentle laughter always filled our home with joy. She was the heart of our family.

Her stories of hardship and faith during her youth reminded us of the strength that comes from relying on God. She was raised by her mother, after her father passed away when she was only a child. She would often say, "In times of difficulty, Rab Raakeh – God will keep you safe." This profound wisdom has become a mantra in my life, especially now as I navigate my grief.

My grandmother’s life was a tapestry woven with love, wisdom, and resilience. As I reflect on her life, I am flooded with cherished memories – her gentle and caring hands preparing meals for everyone and anyone who visited her, meals that carried the flavours of our heritage.

My grandmother had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel special, often reminding us that family is the most precious gift we have. Her selflessness was unparalleled; she dedicated her life to nurturing not just her children and grandchildren, but also the countless lives she touched through her generosity in the community. In the terraces, she was a living legend, the soul of the street. The happiness of others came before her own. When people think of Halifax, they think of The Piece Hall, Halifax Bank, The Shay or Dean Clough, but for our family, Halifax was our grandmother.

Dadima, thank you for every laugh, every lesson, and every moment of love – you will always be missed, but never forgotten.

As I bid farewell to the remarkable woman who shaped so much of who I am today, I take comfort in the belief that she has returned to our Creator. The strength of her faith reassures me that she is at peace, surrounded by love in the Hereafter. I am eternally grateful for the time we shared and all the memories, which will forever be etched in my heart. May God grant her the highest station in Paradise.

Iqbal Begum 1/7/40 - 10/9/24