Magpies transform lives for adults with learning disabilities in Calderdale

​Magpies is a Calderdale-based charity dedicated to supporting adults with learning disabilities, ensuring they can live life to the fullest.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: Magpies‘ ethos revolves around creating a society where every individual is treated equally, and those with learning disabilities are given opportunities to make friends and learn new skills.

According to Mencap, there are an estimated 1.3 million people with learning disabilities in England, meaning provisions like Magpies are constantly in demand.

Magpies offer a comprehensive range of fun and engaging activities, as well as a personalised outreach program for those over the age of 18.

The outreach service supports members to enjoy local community activities such as attending events, finding paid or voluntary work, as well as assisting with finances, shopping, and appointments.

The dedicated Enablers at Magpies encourage members to participate in various activities to enhance their life skills and well-being, promoting greater independence in their daily lives.

Magpies cover a wide range of topics for independent living, including health, household activities, shopping and budgeting, independent travel, friendships and social skills and staying safe.

Members also frequently attend group activity evenings, often enjoying a game of bowling and going for meals out.

The centre on Club Lane in Ovenden features a dance studio, arts and media rooms, a kitchen for preparing home-cooked meals, and a sensory room for quiet moments.

Magpies also has its very own in-house theatre and dance troupes, Drama-Pies and Magpie Movers.

These groups create performances for family members, carers and the wider community, and get involved with designing their own stage sets and costumes.

In April, the Drama-Pies transported audiences to Neverland with their fantastic Peter Pan show, while the Magpie Movers perform frequently at local community events.

For podcast enthusiasts, Magpies Members also record and edit their own podcast, Magpies Air, which covers anything and everything. Episodes are usually released on a Friday and can be found on Spotify.

Magpies are member-led, with every individual’s voice heard at weekly ‘members voice’ meetings, allowing members to have their say in the organisation’s operations and future.

Advocacy and representation are crucial at Magpies, which is why they hosted mock polling stations ahead of the 2024 General Election, helping those with learning disabilities to understand the process.

Always evolving, Magpies is looking to add new activities, day trips, and events to enrich lives further. Their next goal is to purchase a new building to expand and enhance their offer.

At Magpies, no two days are the same. It is a community where individuals with learning disabilities can thrive, supported by a dedicated team and surrounded by opportunities for personal growth and social engagement.

Magpies are always looking for new trustees. Phone: 01422 383550 | Email: [email protected]