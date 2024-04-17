Knitted items for the Baby Bank in Heckmondwike which supplies disadvantaged families with pre-loved baby equipment such as cots, prams, clothing and baby food.

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

This day also called Commencement Ceremony gives credence and importance to the new life and career on which the students are embarking.

Sadly, there are many situations where a commencement like this may not be possible and only little steps, with support and love, can change a person’s situation, giving hope, friendship, and a vision of a clearer future.

Recently a legal refugee arrived in Brighouse with very few items of clothing and limited food. I took her into Focus for Hope in Brighouse, a registered charity providing support for the homeless, elderly, isolated, and vulnerable. My new friend’s eyes filled with tears as she looked around at what was available, as did mine as I realised the deprivation and isolation that she had been feeling after her move to Brighouse.

The Mothers’ Union (MU) in Rastrick and across the Diocese of Leeds fundraises to own and maintain two caravans at Filey where referred families can stay and who would benefit from a holiday Away From It All (AFIA). The caravans incur costs exceeding £15,000 each year but the social benefit to those families cannot be measured in financial terms. The Visitors’ Book is full of gratitude and accounts of amazing moments which would not otherwise be possible.

We have talented knitters in our Church family creating delightful baby clothes. These are blessed at the foot of the Chancel Steps at St John’s Church and taken to various destinations including Ukrainian Orphanages, premature baby units in our local hospitals and to the Baby Bank in Heckmondwike. Baby Bank supplies disadvantaged families with pre-loved baby equipment such as cots, prams, clothing and baby food.

Clothes are offered and taken to the ‘Departure Lounge’ at New Hall Prison for those women who are leaving prison and who may not own anything and who wish to make a new start, a new commencement. We are continuing to look for old wax candles and small empty tin cans. The wax gets melted and poured inside the cans, wicks added and taken to Ukraine to act as a source of warmth and light for the soldiers in the trenches.

The MU has created educational courses and wonderful results have come from Burundi in Africa following a 20-year programme resulting in swathes of the population becoming literate and reducing the likelihood of being swindled on the markets and enabling women to have their own domestic businesses. A new commencement.

For any organisation to be successful there also has to be fun, fellowship and team spirit. We meet at least every month for coffee days, slideshows about others travels, scaling the heights of Kilimanjaro and learning about the Luddites who are from this area. I am so grateful for those who have visited St John’s with bags of gifts including food items, tin cans, knitting and wool.