The aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, were visible last week in the UK. Photo: Getty Images

​Recently I saw a mat with the words “COFFEE. AFTER MY FIRST CUP I CAN HANDLE ANYTHING”. I thought how amusing, but then re-thought and wondered if that was truly how I felt or if it’s with the presence of Jesus in my life that life is so much more “doable”!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick:

How many of us saw the Northern Lights recently here in the UK? I was astonished that my phone lens could capture the colours much better than I could see. I have tried to understand the scientific explanation but it still leaves me ignorant as to what is possible with a camera lens and what is not possible with my eye alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opticians ask us when we look through different lens “is it better with, or without?”. Borrowing this analogy from Rev Canon Robin Gamble, he asks if our lives are better with faith in God or without.

For me the answer is truly “YES”. My faith helps me understand the world so much more, and know that Jesus is walking alongside me making my days more meaningful, I feel supported and enabled to do, or at least to attempt those things that Jesus asks of us. My days are full of challenges and with God at my side more things are possible.

My column is to let readers of our local papers know a little more about the work of the Mothers’ Union. I would love all people to be aware of its focus and I appreciate the chance to share a monthly glimpse into this amazing organisation.

Two MU aims are to promote conditions in society which are favourable to families and the protection of children and to help those whose life has met with adversity. I’ve recently been considering those victims who are trafficked and whose lives are controlled by others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesus identified with the oppressed and exploited and we should not retreat from reality and protect ourselves from seeing what is immoral.

Can we move out from our comfortable lives and with faith in God might we understand a little more about what is going on around us and make changes?

Our efforts could be to just buy those goods which are ethically sourced and not to provide a market where we know there may be human exploitation, lack of human dignity. God is restless, He wants us all to make little changes so that in the end we make huge tsunamis. The responsibility may be with those who are paid members of organisations and committed to end human trafficking but I believe that we too can look to our attitudes to race and social class.

The work of the MU is varied, fun, challenging and friendly. This week I am going to Gomersal to hear about work undertaken at a secondary school in Tanzania; Saturday at St John’s Church there is Afternoon Tea; each week MU Members go into New Hall Prison to support a cookery session, or provide cups of tea to visitors who may have travelled a long way, or support those women who have babies to have 30 minutes break whilst MU Members play and provide a friendly face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week we had a representative from a local building society talk about how to avoid scams and fraud, next month we are meeting for fun to share local news and different recipes that we have made, hopefully all with fair traded ingredients!