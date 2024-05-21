Mothers' Union: Helping hands and support are very much welcomed

Life often throws disasters at us, heart stopping moments. Some are inconsequential, such as the upside-down quiche…a disaster but one which could be overcome.

​​A disaster! Just look at the photo. I was out with friends walking five miles of the Luddite Trail in the Liversedge area. We called in to have a light lunch at one of the pubs en route. All was good, weather just right, trail well memorised, fun and great conversations with pals, finishing in a comfortable pub with an imaginative menu.

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

Then as we came to order our lunch one of my friends just clicked on her phone to find a message from her hubby, with this picture attached. She had made two quiches before she had left for the walk, one for her and hubby, and one for her daughter and family. There it was on the floor, upside down. And the photo was swiftly followed by a text from hubby saying ‘sorry’.

Those who have read my plea or are aware of our call for wax from unwanted old candles are coming up trumps with many from cupboards within our churches which are no longer wanted, following the change to using oil candles, but put aside, just in case. These ‘old’ candles, and any from our homes, are taken to one lady who enterprisingly melts them all down and pours the molten wax into 1000s of empty small baked bean cans, adds three cardboard wicks and alongside many other items takes them to Ukraine to light the way in the trenches and to provide a smattering of heat.

There are women who flee from domestic abuse into refuges and yet find there some safety, love and a few belongings, toys for children and personal hygiene items to tide them over for a week or more.

Those families who desperately need a break from the stress of life at home can go on a holiday on Yorkshire’s east coast in a Mothers’ Union sponsored caravan.

Those older men and women who are in our care homes and whose hands are on the move at all times, can find comfort from twiddle muffs which are hand knitted by MU members across the diocese.

Those babies who are born prematurely in our hospitals can wear an MU knitted little hat to keep their heads warm.

I was very fortunate this week to join with Rev Michelle Petch and Trees Fewster to give a presentation to those who are in the midst of their training for ministry in the Church at the College of the Resurrection in Mirfield. We talked about the need for building bridges between the clergy in our churches and MU Branches across the diocese. Bridges go both ways and much can be achieved when we all work together and with other partners outside the church, such as Women’s Aid, local councillors, MPs, Crime Prevention Officers, Women’s Centre, White Ribbon Men’s Organisation and many more.