Mothers' Union: Let’s eradicate domestic abuse

Julia Tum and The Rev Michelle Petch with the Gold Award from the Mothers' Union RISE UP Against Domestic Abuse campaign.

​​I have taken my driving test and yet there are still accidents on the road. All drivers have taken their driving tests but there are still accidents on the road. I took my advanced driving test but there are still accidents on the road; there are speed restrictions on the road and in our cars but there are still accidents on the road. There is a newly issued Highway Code 2024, driving rules for roundabouts and traffic lights but there are still accidents on the road. When will we ever get it right?

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

Domestic abuse happens. It is unlawful, it is hurtful, life limiting, cruel to all members of a family but domestic abuse happens. It is controlling and sapping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapes happen. There are refuges where victims can escape to but they leave behind their home, their pets, friends and neighbours and all their belongings, children’s toys. Domestic abuse happens.

The Mothers’ Union can help out in a practical way – clothes are collected, hair products, soap and feminine hygiene items, toys. Some elements of dignity can be restored and refuges can offer a safe and secure place away from harm. There are charities which will look after the pets until a new home can be found. But domestic abuse still happens.

The MU has created a great many actions that can be followed, and here in Huddersfield many of the MU Branches are following a programme of commitments which when added up should make a difference to those who are living in an unimaginable torment.

We put up helpful posters at the back of toilet doors with emergency numbers on; we link with the many different domestic abuse organisations to see how we can assist practically; we share all that we have learnt in one Branch with other Branches, spreading the word. We have held conferences inviting all other Members, survivors, crime prevention officers, MPs, councillors and those with an almost unspeakable story to tell. We held a special service in Huddersfield Parish Church inviting many different organisations – all linked to domestic abuse and held a three-minute silent vigil outside. But domestic abuse still happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have created shoe displays mirroring the shoes that victims wore and the things they said about their experiences. I have spoken on BBC Radio Leeds and on Look North about domestic abuse. Domestic abuse still happens.

Within our churches we talk about domestic abuse bringing it alive and current in our church life, we listen to helpful podcasts about being a bystander and wondering what help we can give when watching abuse unfold before us. We petition our local MPs, and those standing for election, assist in the prisons and speak to the chaplains there who are working with those who are abused. We are setting up a scheme to walk alongside those ex-offenders when they leave prison to find a welcoming Church. Domestic abuse still happens.