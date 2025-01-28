RSPCA gets active for 50 years of Calderdale

Julie Robinson (VAC) with Lauren Moore (RSPCA).

​​The dedicated staff and volunteers at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford and District Branch embraced an active lifestyle last autumn all with the help of their four-legged sidekicks by taking part in The 50 2 Challenge.

Jordan Baker, VSI, writes: Designed by Voluntary & Community (VAC) and Active Calderdale, The 50 2 Challenge marked Calderdale’s 50th anniversary by encouraging VCSE sector groups to get moving and have a bit of fun along the way for 50 consecutive days.

Throughout September and October, participants mixed it up – whether that meant walking, running, gardening or stretching, every bit of movement counted.

The challenge was a fantastic opportunity for local organisations to come together, show their appreciation for Calderdale, and improve their physical well-being.

For the RSPCA team, this challenge was a walk in the park – quite literally!

The RSPCA focuses on rehabilitating unwanted, abandoned and abused animals helping them to find loving, permanent homes.

The team seamlessly blended their everyday tasks, such as walking the dogs, cleaning the kennels and catteries, and hosting playtime sessions, with the goals of the challenge. It was the perfect way to keep fit while caring for the animals and soak up Calderdale’s beautiful scenery and the dogs were also thrilled with the extra walks, games, and belly rubs!

At the end of November, VAC CEO Julie Robinson visited the RSPCA branch to award medals to the staff, volunteers, and of course, the adorable residents.

Praising the RSPCA Julie commented: “It was amazing to see how the staff, volunteers, and the animals had embraced The 50 2 Challenge. The dedication of everyone involved with our local branch was clear to see. I also hadn’t realised that our local RSPCA is entirely reliant on its own fundraising efforts to sustain the brilliant work it does.”

Learning that many of the dogs who took part in the challenge have since found their forever homes was one of the highlights of Julie’s visit.

Thanks to all the extra activity, the dogs stayed happy and healthy – and more than ready to get their new families out on walks across Calderdale.

The cats and kittens have also been finding loving homes, though many animals are still waiting patiently for a new home.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford and District Branch continue to do a fantastic job caring for animals who need a second chance.

If you’re looking for an active companion, why not consider adopting? Walking a dog or playing with a cat is a great way to keep fit while giving an animal the love they deserve. Whether you’re ready to open your heart and home to a new furry friend, or you’d like to lend a helping hand, there are many ways to support the vital work of the RSPCA Halifax,

Huddersfield & Bradford District Branch. From volunteering your time to participating in fundraising events or making a donation, every contribution helps transform the lives of animals in need.

For more information or to get involved, visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk and follow the branch on social media to stay updated on their latest news and events.