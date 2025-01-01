The Piece Hall: Here’s to another brilliant year...

While steeped in history, our beautiful, iconic Piece Hall is always looking forward and innovating to ensure its survival.

​January for me is all about setting intentions and planning changes I want to see in my life. While steeped in history, our beautiful, iconic Piece Hall is always looking forward and innovating to ensure its survival.

By CEO of The Piece HallTrust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL

Anyone with eyes on the ball will have noticed adverts for new Board Trustees last year, including a chairperson, as we always actively consider succession planning.

With sadness but immense gratitude we’ll say goodbye to Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL this year. He’s overseen the governance of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust since 2017 and his knowledge, commitment, expertise and wisdom have been invaluable. I’m so grateful for all he’s contributed.

Reflecting on our achievements during this time there are many ways to evaluate them. First, the numbers. Our Christmas Markets have just welcomed around 275,000 people. As I write, we’re about to see our 17 millionth visitor since reopening. Granted, some are locals passing through, but many are from much further away. Our summer shows and Anne Lister events have attracted people from America, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Mexico to name just a few.

We’ve hosted more than 80 amazing world class gigs, bringing people into to Calderdale but also keeping people here as they no longer head to Leeds or Manchester to see their favourite artists. And many of these performers are requesting to play The Piece Hall, such is our growing reputation.

Local business is boosted with hotels, bars and restaurants packed on gig nights, and last year more than ever we heard people stayed longer, before and after shows exploring the borough further.

How many of us did Christmas shopping in Marks and Spencer? A major contributing factor to Halifax still having a branch when other local towns and cities have lost theirs is attributed to footfall from The Piece Hall.

There’s the media attention garnered, film and TV crews from Sky, Channel 4 and notably the Marvel / Disney team and their cast of Hollywood stars. We’re seen major articles lauding the Piece Hall in national publications including BBC News, the Guardian and The Times, all enhancing the borough’s reputation

Then there are the things harder to quantify but arguably more important. I’m so touched by the renewed sense of civic pride, as people see other places where councils perhaps made more short-sighted decisions look on in envy.

The Piece Hall is a place of peace and safety for all, it supports social cohesion, hosting cross community events, in recent years supporting Pride, the South Asian Heritage Festival, Eid, Diwali and Newroz.

Though a Charitable Trust ourselves we help other good causes, hosting fundraising sleepouts for SmartMove and supporting Calderdale Lighthouse with its annual collection and gift wrap.

I’m so proud of the work done by The Piece Hall teams over the years, the invaluable support of Calderdale council, NLHF and the millions of visitors who’ve voted with their feet to support this unique and precious asset of global significance we’re lucky enough to have on our doorstep. Here’s to another brilliant year putting The Piece Hall and Calderdale on the global map.