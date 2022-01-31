Concerns raised over Council's subscription to LGTB campaign organisation Stonewall

The issue was raised by Emily Stead in the public question time session of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet meeting.

She said recently the Equality Human Rights Commission, several Government departments and local councils had left Stonewall’s Diversity Champions scheme over issues and asked

Cabinet members whether they still thought the £2,500 per year fee was appropriate given budget constraints on local authorities.

Coun Silvia Dacre

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said that a renewal had been made for a further year, when it would be reviewed again.

“When the decision whether or not to renew the subscription came to Cabinet, members took account of the views of the LGTB group on the council and we gave careful consideration to the question and decided to renew for one year.

“We will look again in a year’s time and review it,” she said.

Stonewall has taken issue with some media commentary about the programme and says on its website: “We are incredibly proud of our Diversity Champions programme, and the work that member organisations, past and present, are doing to make their workplaces inclusive for their LGBTQ+ employees, using the resources, guidance and support provided by Stonewall.”