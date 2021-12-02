Councillor 'flabbergasted’ at junction survey day after controversial 176 Hipperholme home plan is approved

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward councillor George Robinson and congestion at the crossroads

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward councillor George Robinson said Calderdale Council put out its request the day after controversial plans to build 176 homes were green-lighted by its planning committee.

One of the main cases objectors put forward when Strata Homes’ planning application was being discussed was the impact of potential extra traffic the development would bring to the area, particularly on Hipperholme crossroads, but the plans were approved, said Coun Robinson, who spoke against the proposals at the meeting.

Although seemingly reluctantly, a majority of the planning councillors supported council officers’ recommendation they should be approved as concerns could be mitigated.

“The council granted 176 homes on Tuesday.

“The next day, the council issue a press release citing Hipperholme as ‘notoriously busy resulting in traffic congestion, delays and air quality issues.’

“This is a disgrace.

“Council officers referred to these road improvements at planning committee.

“Now, they are asking residents what the improvements should be.

“I’m flabbergasted. The council have taken us for a ride.

“Something must change. These actions disrespect Hipperholme and all objectors,” he said.

The council has asked residents and businesses in and around Hipperholme, Northowram, Shelf and the wider north-east Calderdale area are being asked to share their thoughts on how transport and the local environment could be improved.

The local authority is exploring new ideas for potential improvements, with a view to securing future funding to address transport related issues in the area and points out Hipperholme crossroads and the junctions at Stump Cross and Stone Chair as being notoriously busy resulting in traffic congestion, delays and air quality issues.

It says it particularly wants to hear ideas from people living and working in these areas about how these issues might be addressed as these are areas where walking, cycling or public transport options are limited.

The council says feedback received will be used to identify potential proposals and, subject to securing future funding, further engagement and consultation will take place.

People can have their say online at https://hipperholmeandnortheastcalderdale.commonplace.is/ or by emailing [email protected] by Monday, December 20, 2021.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the authority wants to improve transport and travel options for people living and working in Hipperholme and surrounding areas and understand and address current issues experienced.

“This work is at an early stage, but it’s important that any proposals are shaped by local people who best understand the issues experienced in this area,” she said.

Planning committee members were told the council had sought legal advice about the ability to defend a refusal of Strata’s application and a planning barrister rated the chances of doing so as “virtually inconceivable.”