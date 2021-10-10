Failure to deal with planning issues ‘blighting people’s lives’ in Calderdale

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) described a case he had taken on where an elderly resident’s quality of life was being ruined by Calderdale Council’s failure to “uphold any planning enforcement notices and take the case through to court so the necessary action can be taken.”

It was one of a trio of planning-related questions councillors put to Cabinet members at a full meeting of Calderdale Council.

Coun Baker told members of the full council that he raised concerns about issues related to the planning department before but “as I see it there’s been no change.”

Coun James Baker

“Months have gone by and I haven’t seen improvement in the situation whatsoever.

“It is leaving residents affected by this absolutely distraught,” he said, asking what was being done.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Coun Baker was right to suggest the council’s performance had not been highly satisfactory – but it was not true to say there had been no movement.

The issue was nothing to do with the quality and dedication of officers but a number of key staff had left the council – they were in demand with better pay on offer at some other authorities, and the issue of “poaching” had even been discussed at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A small number of extra staff had been recruited to help deal with backlog, she said.

Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said using agency staff was not a long term solution.

Planning was a paid service, he said, and urged an immediate review of working practices in the planning department be undertaken, and a peer review with scrutiny boards.

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) asked what action the council was taking over multiple complaints residents had made over a organised, but, as far as she knew, unauthorised by planning, motocross site at Rishworth.

“The noise is quite considerable – it is having a serious and detrimental effect on both their physical and mental health,” she said.

A formal complaint had been sent to the council Chief Executive’s office, she said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said she agreed residents had been putting up with what were unpleasant conditions.