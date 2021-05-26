Five big things to help keep Calderdale COVID case rates down

NHS Digital figures for May 16 to May 22, 2021, show a 32 per cent increase in cases over the equivalent previous seven day period, with 104 cases giving a case rate of 49.2 per cent per 100,000 people.

Triages – these are the number of calls from people who think they may have coronavirus to the various NHS lines – were down though, with 72 new triages in that period down 11 per cent on the previous period and giving a triage rate of 34 per 100,000 people.

Calderdale Council is asking residents across the borough to keep up the good work to reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly as restrictions ease.

Vaccine against coronavirus

With the risk of new variants that may spread more easily, cases are expected to rise and Calderdale Council has updated its advice to provide clear and concise guidance about the best ways everyone can support a reduction in cases in the borough.

The “five big things” are: everyone keeping their distance and limit mixing with people they do not live with; wearing a face covering where necessary, unless medically exempt; self-isolating if testing positive or are a contact of someone who has tested positive; meeting others outside where possible, and if not then let the fresh air in; booking a vaccine when invited by the NHS.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said: “As COVID restrictions continue to ease across the country it’s incredibly important that we all continue to play our part to help prevent cases rising in the borough.

“We’ve updated our advice to stress the importance of ‘five big things’ that will really help to prevent the virus spread.

“Thankfully we’re seeing a reduction in hospitalisations and serious illness due to COVID, but we must all remain cautious about the spread of the virus, particularly as there are still unknowns about what impact the latest relaxation of restrictions will have on case rates and on new variants of COVID-19.

“The continued successful rollout of the vaccine gives us hope for a more familiar future, but it’s vital we don’t take risks and undermine the amazing work that everyone has been doing, for so long.

“Please keep up your efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones and help us keep case rates as low as possible.”

Government seven day rolling figures for date ending May 19, 2021, show the number of new cases in Calderdale in that period were as follows.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, fewer than 3; Todmorden East and Walsden, fewer than 3; Hebden Bridge, fewer than 3; Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, fewer than 3; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, fewer than 3; Sowerby Bridge, fewer than 3; Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 3; Greetland and Stainland, 3; Elland, 3; Rastrick West, 4; Rastrick East, 3; Brighouse, fewer than 3; Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 3; Hipperholme, fewer than 3; Northowram and Shelf, 3; Central Halifax and Boothtown, fewer than 3; Southowram and Siddal, fewer than 3; Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 7; Illingworth and Ogden, 3; Mixenden, 5; Wheatley and Ovenden West, 3; Ovenden East, fewer than 3; Pellon East, 16; Pellon West and Highroad Well, 18; King Cross, 8; Savile Park, 6; Skircoat Green, 3.