Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has written this new year’s message as we welcome 2024.

"2023 was another year of both celebrations and struggles. The coronation of King Charles feels like a very long time ago, however a wonderful programme of festivities across Calderdale brought people together to share in the moment.

"The UK hosted Eurovision – an occasion almost as rare as a coronation! Whilst Liverpool was a magnificent host on behalf of Ukraine, that was where the magic ended, with the UK very characteristically ranking painfully close to the bottom of the leader board!

"But the England’s women’s football team did us proud in the 2023 World Cup, reaching the final and almost adding to their European glory.

"But it’s also been a year of struggles for so many. From families dealing with the pressures of the costs of living crisis to striking workers having to take industrial action just to get a hearing about how hard it is to make ends meet.

"And around the world, the invasion of Ukraine rages on whilst the devastation of Gaza which followed the October 7 attack has seen the year end with great tragedy.

"We have to redouble our efforts to end the violence destroying the lives of too many innocent civilians.

"But I also want to thank all those who work so hard to make our town such a special place. The charities supporting people in debt and financial hardship like Andrew and his team at Noah’s Ark, to Diane and the amazing gang at Calderdale Lighthouse who have worked so hard to make sure no child goes without a present this year.

"There are so many others, thank you. You make our town what it is.

"To the emergency service workers, NHS staff and armed forces who were still on the frontline over Christmas keeping us all safe and well - you are the best of us, thank you for all you do all year round.