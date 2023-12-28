Hassan Riaz: Know that Muslims love Jesus dearly

Jesus is one of the most beloved Prophets in the Islamic faith. He is the penultimate Prophet and Messenger of God. He was sent with the Gospel, and lived in the regions near Bethlehem and Jerusalem. This year, in Bethlehem, Christmas was cancelled due to ongoing war in Gaza.

I’ll be volunteering at the Halifax Community Fridge, one of the only Foodbanks which is open 365 days a year, remaining open throughout the festive period.

By Hassan Riaz, community pharmacist and teacher at Madni Mosque, Halifax

Situated in the West Bank, Bethlehem is no stranger to war and instability. But this is different, in Gaza, at least 21,000 people have been killed and 55,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7. Almost 9,000 are children. Amongst the devastation, 92 schools and universities have been destroyed, 115 mosques and three churches have been destroyed, 65,000 houses have been destroyed or are no longer safe to live in, 23 hospitals and 53 medical centres are no longer operational. The death toll from Hamas's attack on Israel stands at nearly 1,140. At this point, one must ask the question what would Jesus have done? How would he feel knowing this was happening in his homeland?

Muslims love Jesus dearly, and he is amongst the five greatest Prophets to have been sent by God.

The Quran, the holy book for Muslims, dedicates a full chapter to Mary, the mother of Jesus. The 19th chapter of the Quran is named after her. Jesus was born with no father. Mary, otherwise known as Maryam, is considered amongst the greatest and most-righteous of women, in the Islamic faith.

It was due to the love of Jesus, and his family, that I named my child Zakariya, who in the Islamic tradition is the one who nurtured and protected Mary.

The Quran attributes many miracles to Jesus. He is mentioned 25 times in the Quran. He would speak from the cradle, create birds from clay, heal the blind and the leper, and bring the dead back to life. All of this, with the permission of God. We believe that Jesus was raised by God to the heavens, and he will descend once more for his second coming.

Muslims believe that Jesus will return. We are patiently waiting for him to bring some much-needed peace back into this hurting world.

"Peace on me the day I was born, the day I die, and the day I shall be raised alive!" – Jesus son of Mary, Quran 19:33

Islam is a monotheistic religion; Muslims believe that God is nothing like the creation. He has no offspring, neither is he born from anything. He is One and independent of the creation, whilst the creation is in need of Him.

Although as a Muslim I do not celebrate Christmas, the holidays are always an opportunity to spend time with family. The week prior-to and after Christmas is always hectic working in a community pharmacy, we will ensure all our patients have their medication for the festive period and beyond. I’ll also be volunteering at the Halifax Community Fridge, one of the only Foodbanks which is open 365 days a year, remaining open throughout the festive period. The fridge provides food, warm meals, sanitary products, winter coats and much more to the community.

