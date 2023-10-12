Hassan Riaz: There is nowhere to go, for the people of Gaza

​Air strikes in Gaza have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, and overwhelm areas, including hospitals. There is nowhere to go, for the people of Gaza.

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (Photo by IBRAHIM HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hassan Riaz, community pharmacist and teacher at Madni Mosque, Halifax,writes:

Amongst the Middle East, Gaza is the most densely populated and smallest of cities. Gaza City is more crowded than global cities like London, and three times denser than Los Angeles, the most population-dense area in the United States. It is considered one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed at the time of writing, as Israel promised to avenge the deaths of at least 1,200 of its citizens in Saturday’s attacks.

Innocent lives, are being lost in this barbaric conflict.

Since 1948 tens of thousands of people have been killed, and millions have been displaced. The Nakba, refers to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. With 78 per cent of Palestine captured, and the remaining 22 per cent divided into what is now the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

The United Nations human rights chief said that Israel’s total siege on the Gaza Strip, depriving civilians of goods essential for survival, was illegal under international law.

Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water and electricity supplies, sparking fears of an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief stated the same, accusing the Israeli government of breaking international law by imposing a total blockage of Gaza.

At the time of writing this piece, crucial life-saving supplies, including fuel, food and water, are currently not being allowed inside Gaza.

The sole power plant in Gaza, can only operate for another day or two, and the roads are too dangerous for those inside Gaza.

It’s the world’s largest ‘open-air prison’, a collective punishment for the 2.3 million residents of Gaza.

UN Resolution 194 was never implemented, and with time, its standing has been diminished by an international community unwilling to enforce it.

Resolution 194 called on the newly formed Israeli state to allow "refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbours… to do so at the earliest practicable date", and to compensate them for their losses.

It arose from an international consensus that people forcibly displaced from their homes had a right to return in customary and humanitarian law.

An overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population is young with 65 per cent being under the age of 24 and the median age for men and women being 18 years.

Gaza has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world at 45 per cent. Access to education and medical treatment is also lacking after years of Israeli air strikes on schools and hospitals.

Whatever is left of their hospital system, is most likely going to collapse entirely. The wounded now have no treatment and aid has been shut off from all directions.

Without electricity, the few voices from the ground will also disappear.