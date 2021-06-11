Calderdale Council has said the steps taken by the borough’s workplaces have played a significant part in keeping case rates low in recent months.

However, COVID-19 infection rates are now rising across Calderdale, and recently, rates in the Park and Warley wards have increased significantly.

There is a higher chance of the virus spreading in Park and Warley due to the type of work that residents do and the size of households.

Mobile testing unit Sabel

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Unfortunately, the nature of many jobs in Calderdale means there is a greater risk of the virus spreading whilst at work. We know how hard workplaces and the whole community are working to protect each other from the impact of COVID-19, and we are grateful for their efforts.”

Additional testing is taking place to test as many people as possible who live, work or go to school in Park and Warley, whether or not they have symptoms.

PCR tests are being used as they are laboratory-analysed and not only identify any positive COVID-19 cases, but they also detect the Delta variant, which rapid Lateral Flow Tests are unable to do.

Extra testing is planned in workplaces, schools and community venues in Park and Warley over the next few weeks, in addition to Todmorden where a number of cases of the Delta variant have been found, linked to evening socialising.

For workplaces, Mobile Testing Units are available to test all employees once whilst they are at work. PCR test kits are also available for workplaces to distribute to their employees, so they can take them home for their whole household to get tested.

Deborah Harkins, the Council’s Director of Public Health, added: “With case rates on the increase, we would really welcome as many businesses as possible coming forward, alongside schools and other community venues, to have a pop-up testing clinic on their sites.

“Testing is important as it helps identify when people need to self-isolate to break the chain of transmission and stop the virus from spreading further.”

Sabel Cosmetics in Halifax was the first workplace to have a pop-up testing unit at its premises. Sabel is a leading formulator, contract manufacturer and packer of liquid and powder hair and body products.

On Wednesday, around 40 employees from Sabel were tested at work, in a fantastic joint effort to help control COVID-19.

Ellie Shepherd, QC & HS Technician at Sabel, said: “We as a company are extremely happy to help and support the local community wherever we can to beat this virus. We have had a range of COVID-safety measures in place throughout the pandemic and we were pleased to be able to offer additional workplace testing to our staff.”