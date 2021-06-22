Hope Brighouse car parking 'sacrifice' will benefit town as parklets take shape

The Parklets in Brighouse town centre

Part of the town’s regeneration project, it is hoped these new community parklets will increase dwell time and provide visitors with a peaceful, welcoming area where they can take some time out.

Small parts of the kerb-side parking along Commercial Street have been transformed into parklets featuring benches and greenery.

It is hoped the parklets will be beneficial to both shoppers looking for a place to sit, and businesses, as visitors are encouraged to spend more time in the town.

Lesley Adams, Co-Chair of the Brighouse BID steering group said: “While we’ve had to sacrifice a very small number of parking spaces, we have complete confidence that the introduction of the parklets will incredibly beneficial for our town.

"The BID board members are always considering new ways to drive footfall and increase dwell time, and having seen the success of the parklet roll out on a national level, we know this will be a positive step forward.”

The work is part of the Brighouse Accelerator Scheme, funded by the Government’s Towns Fund.

The Town Deal Board which is made up of a panel of local residents and business owners, was granted £750,000 to develop the high street, with the money split between a variety of works including the parklet build, canal towpath improvements and footpath extensions to provide safer social distancing measures and bring Brighouse back to life post lockdown.