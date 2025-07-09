This month marks one year since I was elected as your MP. It has been a privilege representing our town, campaigning for local causes, securing investment in our community, and speaking up for Halifax in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From chats whilst out knocking doors, to visiting local schools, hospitals, charities and businesses, I want to thank everyone who’s taken the time to share their thoughts with me. Your concerns and ideas have shaped my work over the last year, and will continue to guide my priorities in the years ahead.

Halifax is a town full of potential. We’ve got thriving businesses, incredible culture, a proud heritage, and a strong sense of community. We’ve even been named the best place in West Yorkshire to start a business. I’ll keep backing our town - attracting investment, creating opportunities, and ensuring Halifax is never let down or overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all this, I've also heard your fair frustration with the pace of change. After 14 years of managed decline, we all agree that change is needed, and I'm working with the government every day to ensure we get it as fast as possible.

Kate Dearden MP. Image © 2025 Jayne Odell FRPS.

Our government promised 2 million extra NHS appointments, and have delivered 4 million. Waiting lists are now at their lowest level in two years and we've recruited 1900 new GPs. I have personally helped secure new funding for Calderdale Royal Hospital as well as eight local GP surgeries. Strengthening our NHS and ensuring everyone in Halifax gets the care they deserve.

We’re taking action to tackle crime too, with 3,000 more police officers nationally, eight of which are dedicated to Calderdale, and three of these focused on Halifax town centre where they'll be cracking down on antisocial behaviour and ensuring residents and businesses feel safe.

We're also fixing our broken economy. In just 10 months, wages have grown more than they did in the first 10 years under the last Conservative Government. Business confidence is at a nine-year high, we have created over 380,000 jobs, signed major trade deals, and unlocked £120 billion in private sector investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Labour government is also making long-overdue changes to save our beautiful environment. From punishing water companies that pollute our rivers, to banning bonuses for polluters, and compensating residents when things go wrong. Hundreds of residents have taken part in my Yorkshire Water survey, your feedback will help me hold Yorkshire Water to account.

Finally, we're looking to our future, by expanding Free School Meals to half a million children and lifting 100,000 out of poverty. I'm delighted that there are already two new breakfast clubs here in Halifax, ensuring every child starts the day ready to learn.

I know better than anyone that we have a lot more to do, but I promise you that change is happening right now. I’ll keep grafting every day to give our town, and our country, a brighter future.

​