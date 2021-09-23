The parklet scheme in Brighouse town centre

Work has been carried out to create new pedestrian areas with benches, plants and trees around Brighouse town centre.

New decking and seating areas are now in place on Commercial Street and by the canal side near Brighouse market.

The aim of the parklets is to create new community spaces for people to stop, rest and enjoy whilst shopping.

The parklet areas have been created using accelerated funding provision from the Government’s Towns Deals Fund.

In addition, Brighouse is set to receive for up to £19.1 million of investment to fund further improvements in the town. The bid for funding was agreed and submitted by the Brighouse Town Deal Board, made up of representatives from the public, private and community sectors.

Co-Chair of Brighouse Town Deal Board, Councillor Sophie Whittaker, said: “The accelerator funding has been used to create these parklet areas providing quality community spaces and allowing people to enjoy more time within the town centre.

“The decking areas have been created using accelerator funding in response to local requests for more seating in the town centre. Now the benches are in place we want to hear from local people to see if any further improvements could be made.”

The Brighouse Accelerator Scheme, completed in June 2021 was delivered as an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

Calderdale Council is inviting feedback on the improvements.

This feedback will be used to inform any changes that need to be made to the new benches and plants and to decide whether the scheme is kept in place permanently.

The closing date for feedback is Saturday September 25 2021.