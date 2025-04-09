Join us, join in – we are changing lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At home a set of lights ‘blew’ and we were left in darkness. Our electrician was called, but he couldn’t come immediately since he had cataract problems. He did come the following week and it made me realise that we need our eyes to see things in so many different circumstances, and yet the very electricity which he was mending is itself invisible!

During this springtime Mothers’ Union (MU) has been focusing on all aspects of life which have ‘mothering’ as their central tenet.

In January we held services focusing on set prayers for our “Wave of Prayer” where we prayed for, in particular, those Members in our link dioceses of Ogbomoso and Etche in Nigeria, Kibungo in Rwanda, Hanuato’o in the Solomon Islands and Lesotho.

Their way of life, their culture and their problems are so different to ours and MU organise and fund many initiatives there – for example parenting and literacy courses.

World Day of Prayer: Painting by women from The Cook Islands.

In Hanuato’o 96 per cent of the population are Christian and 70 per cent are under 30.

Lesotho has one of the world's highest rates of HIV-Aids infection and this has resulted in a large number of child-headed households because both parents have died of the disease. They are the new mothers in our world. These families are headed and mothered by desperate children.

This month on March 25, MU across the globe, celebrated the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin Mary – more commonly known as ‘Lady Day’.

Churches across the UK held services to reflect and to give thanks for the courage of Mary to say “YES”.

We can look inwardly to see how we as MU Members may have failed to have our ears and eyes fully open to hear God, and how we should respond without doubt.

The services encouraged us all to step out with open hearts and eyes and many Members re-dedicated their MU Membership and re-considered the aims and vision of this mighty organisation.

Mothers’ Day celebrates all mothers everywhere – male or female, young and old.

As Jesus rode into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday He predicted that even if the people were quiet, the stones that He walked on would ring out and shout the news that He had arrived.

One week later following His crucifixion He rose from the dead and He is certainly now with us for ever.

By remembering the powerful and dreadful events which happened to Jesus during Holy Week, which starts next week after Palm Sunday, we can celebrate the rise of Jesus after His crucifixion.

How much more can we the Mothers’ Union do to continue His work on earth, as His hands and feet, eyes and ears?

We can pray for MU Members across the world, we can sing out and follow services created by women from other countries; we can be moved by prayer and strengthened in God’s service, we can let the joy of Jesus fill our hearts, we can continue to support and progress the many initiatives undertaken across this diocese led by MU and with our partners, and just in the same way that Mary, mother of Jesus said “YES” to Angel Gabriel we can say “YES” to where God is leading us to.

We can open our eyes to see the invisible.

Happy Easter to everyone!

Join us, join in – we are changing lives