Mothers' Union : Thank you

The other week when visiting a friend in a Nursing Home I saw on a large table a multitude of little cream carrier bags each fastened with a pretty ribbon and on the outside the words “Thank you”. I enquired as to what they were and for whom? I was told that they were for everyone who comes into the Residential Home. So, readers, I took one!!

Inside there were 3 items: - a little “pocket hug” fixed on a card with the words

“Here’s a little pocket hug, please keep it safe and close.

Then it will be there beside you, when you need it most”.

A collection of thank you and prayerful items

How lovely is that?! Also in the bag is a little wrist band on which is inscribed “thank you for making a difference” and a little fridge magnet marking 25 years that the Nursing Home had been open. This completed the wonderful trilogy of items.

I received a surprise note from a Mothers’ Union Member in St Bees, Cumbria, wishing me good health in the future, enclosing a lovely hand held carved wooden cross, 2 little tablets of Divine Chocolate and a small embroidered cross in its own embroidered pocket. “Thank you.” What a fabulous collection of good wishes and thoughts had been sent to me.

What are some of the innumerable other ways we say ‘thank you’ to someone……a card in the post; a smile and an acknowledgement; a few words of encouragement; throwing a big party; silent prayer to God saying thank you for the parking space which miraculously was there when we draw up at a busy supermarket car park; or when out walking and we see a supreme vista of mountains or lakes and hills spreading out before us? We say thank you to God that such beauty exists and for the births of bouncing healthy babies.

Thank you, for all the wonderful many ways that others say thank you. The surprise gifts as shown in the photo are even more special given their unexpectedness. It’s a joy to see the pleasure that sweeps across someone's face as we do something out of the ordinary for them. The MU was set up by grandmother, Mary Sumner, 149 years ago who implored others in her Parish to help each other. This rallying call obviously didn’t stop there, but reached down to daughters, sons and husbands, married, childless, divorced and single people – we can all help and support each other. Being part of a community, social groups and small friendships all have the same outcomes - a feeling of being wanted, loved and cared for, and conversely caring for others - fellowship at its best.

Many of the activities which we undertake within the MU are ones of love without realising that we are saying ‘thank you’ to each other at all times.

In Rastrick we meet at least once a month for outings, or flower arranging sessions, to listen to a talk about visiting prisoners who rarely have a visitor, to share craft and cooking skills with others, to fundraise in order to maintain 2 caravans on the east coast for families less fortunate than ourselves. We are not expecting spoken or written thanks, but I am sure that if we were ever flies on the wall, we would see pleasure spread all over their faces. Let’s give thanks to God for all that we do receive and to remember to act as His hands and feet on earth and to continually do, and encourage, little acts of kindness to others. [email protected]