Political Opinion: Cllr Paul Bellenger: The Great Debate on Traveller Sites

Calderdale’s Local Plan was finally submitted to government and signed off in 2023. However, one element of the Plan left to be addressed was the inclusion of a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment to identify sites that meet the needs of the travelling community.

A small number of sites around Calderdale have now been identified which allow for 21 of the 22 pitches needed for the development plan document.

Many Calderdale residents have made their feelings clear regarding the allocation of such sites and have expressed concerns regarding the integration of the travelling community with the long-standing residents of settled communities.

These decisions are difficult for any authority to make as sites can meet with public objections but must also meet the needs of the travelling community. Local amenities, schools, infrastructure such as water, sewage, electricity, gas and drainage, grazing for animals, areas within the sites for working, etc need to be available.

Gypsy and Traveller sites often face challenges that can impact on both the residents and the surrounding communities. Some of the common concerns include:

Limited Amenities: Many sites lack basic facilities such as clean water, electricity, and proper sanitation, leading to poor living conditions.

Overcrowding: Insufficient authorised sites can result in overcrowding, reducing the quality of life for residents.

Planning Restrictions: Strict planning laws, especially in the Green Belt, can make it difficult to establish new sites, leaving families without suitable accommodation.

Community Tensions: Misunderstandings or prejudices can sometimes lead to tensions between travellers and local communities.

Discrimination: Gypsy and Traveller communities often face discrimination, which can limit their access to resources and opportunities.

There are also benefits to having allocated Gypsy and Traveller sites and these include:

Improved Living Conditions: Authorised sites provide access to essential amenities that improve the quality of life for residents.

Access to Services: Residents on allocated sites are better able to access healthcare, education, and other public services, helping to address issues of deprivation and inequality. Reduced Unauthorised Encampments: By providing sufficient authorised sites, local authorities can reduce the number of unauthorised encampments, which often lead to tensions and enforcement costs.

Meeting the needs of both travellers and settled residents is not an easy task and much of that is down to the reputation that some travelling communities have, and the devastation left behind when they move on. This makes it difficult for those who do show respect for wherever they stay and want to integrate with long-standing residents.

The Development Plan Document that the Council is putting together needs to include a level of control with regards the expectations and stipulations on those staying short-term in the allocated sites – after all there are always quite stringent regulations on caravan sites for holiday makers, especially on sites which are close to residential areas.