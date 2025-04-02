Political opinion: Councillor Jane Scullion: An appreciation for our National Health Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted by Cllr Jane Scullion. Leader of Council and Labour Group.

It’s sometimes easy to take our NHS for granted, after all, it has been there for us as a nation for 76 years, so most of us wont remember a time before it. It’s only when we need its life-saving services that it brings that appreciation into sharp focus.

As an aside, we are the only country in the world that gives blood for free. A true sign of kindness in society.

Whilst it has undergone many changes and challenges since its birth, the last 14 years of Tory austerity has left the NHS in a ‘critical condition’ according to Lord Darzi’s independent report.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

The new Labour government has set out as one of its top priorities to ramp up investment and bring down waiting lists through an increased number of appointments, doubling the number of diagnostic scanners and expanding the workforce. They are keen to hear from everyone about how we build a health service fit for the future. You can take part until 14th April 2025 by searching online for ‘NHS Your Priorities for Change’.

I can speak with first hand experience of the effectiveness of this programme after I was recently able to have surgery for which, in recent times I could have been waiting a year or more, as part of the new “evening and weekend catch-up” programme. It's a testament to what can be achieved with the right policies and a commitment to public health. Those working across our NHS have been in the trenches for years so this “relieving of pressure” is of equal benefit to patients and healthcare workers alike.

Calderdale Council plays a pivotal role in the ongoing effectiveness of our local Trust. The Council's Health and Wellbeing Board, for instance, has been instrumental in shaping health policies and ensuring that the needs of the local community are met.

Our local representatives (especially those in Skircoat) have for instance played a vital part in securing and managing millions in investment into our hospital.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Leader of Calderdale Council

In fact, previous proposals to shut one of our A&E departments were only halted thanks to the casting vote of Cllr Adam Wilkinson as Chair of our local scrutiny committee - referring plans back to the Sec of State and ensuring the A&Es in both Calderdale and Huddersfield were saved.

Sadly, not everyone shares this appreciation for the NHS. Nigel Farage and Reform - funded by Billionaire’s with interests in private health care and insurance, have been vocal about their desire to scrap the current system. They want a model similar to that in the US, with healthcare privatised and patients charged for services. A system where many would be denied access to life changing treatment or are pushed to bankruptcy trying to stay well.

This should remind us not to be complacent that the NHS will always be free at the point of use and we should all keep fighting for it.

While the NHS faces challenges, between the dedicated staff and the commitment from both government and our Council, we will continue to cherish our NHS by striving for the resources it needs so that it will always be there for all of us when we most need it.