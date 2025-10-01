Political opinion: Kate Dearden MP: Working hand in hand with local business owners and employees to deliver growth

The government’s focus on growth is not just about numbers, it’s about real opportunities for families and businesses in Halifax to thrive. As your MP, my priority is making sure that this growth translates into higher pay, more secure jobs, and a better everyday life for local residents.

Growth in Halifax means opportunity. It means genuine pathways for people to build careers, from apprenticeships to new start-ups. It means businesses having the space and support to expand. And it means families seeing tangible improvements: cleaner streets, reliable transport, thriving shops, and stronger local services.

After 14 years of under-investment, it’s clear Halifax deserves action that delivers. That’s why I was proud to take up my role as Minister in the Department for Business and Trade. In this position, I can ensure that national policies supporting growth are felt right here at home, helping our town reach its potential.

I have been inspired by the conversations I’ve had with Halifax business owners, entrepreneurs, and employees. Our town was named the best place to start a business in West Yorkshire for a reason - ambition, talent, and creativity are everywhere. At my recent Halifax Business Forum, co-organised with former business owner Mary McFadzean, nearly 30 local leaders discussed what would make the biggest difference: better transport, access to skilled staff, and space to grow.

Kate Dearden MP speaking at the local business forum

That discussion didn’t end with the forum. I’ve been following up with employers and training providers, feeding these insights back to colleagues in government so Halifax’s priorities are heard and acted on. Growth matters only if it creates opportunities people can see and use.

The government is already taking steps to deliver this. Investments in skills and technical colleges are equipping people for the jobs employers need. Trade deals are helping businesses reduce costs and expand. Brownfield sites are being unlocked so local firms can grow. These actions mean more jobs, better pay, and a town where families genuinely feel the benefit of economic progress.

Fairness at work is equally important. The Employment Rights Bill strengthens protections, giving employees security and confidence. When people feel secure in their jobs, they can plan ahead, spend locally, and invest in their homes - creating a cycle of growth that Halifax residents notice every day.

I’m also committed to practical changes in Halifax that make a real difference, including more reliable buses and trains, support for small businesses through fairer business rates, and opportunities for start-ups and young entrepreneurs. These steps help ensure that growth translates into tangible benefits for local families.

As your MP and Minister, I will keep turning growth into results Halifax residents can feel, with secure jobs, fair pay, and real opportunities.

If you're a local business, then please do get in touch. Because it’s by working together, that we can make Halifax a place people are proud to live, work, and raise their families.