One of my favourite questions to be asked is “What is a community foundation?” If you’ve never heard of a community foundation before, you’re not alone. But once people understand what we do at the Community Foundation for Calderdale, they usually say “That’s brilliant, how do I get involved?”

A community foundation is like a bank for good causes. People, families, and businesses who want to give back to Calderdale set up a fund with us. If the fund is part of our endowment pot (which means it’s invested), we use the interest to give out grants every year to local charities and community groups. That means the money will make a difference every year forever.

We also look after what we call “flow-through” funds. These are donations that are given out straight away, instead of being invested – the money flows into the business as a donation and flows straight back out as a grant. We also manage grants on behalf of organisations like WYCA (the West Yorkshire Combined Authority), the Local Authority, and other national funders who trust us to make sure their money goes to the right places to make the biggest impact in Calderdale.

Since we began in 1991, we’ve given out over £34 million to charities and not-for-profits across Calderdale. We give out grants to charities to help reduce homelessness, improve housing, improve health, improve the environment and create community.

But where does all the money come from? Well, it comes from generous people who care about their community. Some people want to leave a gift in their will. Some are local business owners who want to support causes close to their heart. Some want to set up a named fund. This could be an individual, family, or business who want to support causes that matter to them and they decide what kind of work their money should be given out to. It can be betterment projects, or arts and culture and things that make our community a nicer place to live. For example, you might want to focus on mental health, youth opportunities, the environment, food poverty, or arts and culture in Calderdale. We work closely with you to make sure your fund makes a real difference. You can be as hands on or as hands off as you like. What they all have in common is that they want to help but they don’t want the hassle of setting up and running a charity themselves.

That’s where we can help. We have the governance, experience, and systems to manage the money responsibly. Our Trustees, staff, and advisors make sure everything is done properly, legally, and in line with the donor’s wishes. We make it easy to give and make a difference meaning donors can enjoy the good it creates.

We pride ourselves on knowing what is really going on in our communities. We know the local statistics, talk to local groups, and listen to the people on the ground. This helps us make sure the money goes where it’s most needed.

Our slogan best sums us up, “We connect people who care with local causes that matter.”

Steve Duncan, chief executive officer of the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

If you are interested in finding out about how you can be part of it visit www.cffc.co.uk. If you would like a chat to see how we can work together to make a big difference, please email me on [email protected].