Thought for the Week by Canon James Allison

“How are you?”

“Alright…” we reply, whether we are or not.

It's a bit ridiculous when we’re in the doctor’s surgery, waiting to be seen.

“Hello, how are you?”

“I’m alright…”

“So why are you in the doctors?”

“I don’t know… perhaps I should go home!”

The truth is that all of us, aren’t “alright” sometimes.

Maybe we’re never alright.

Sometimes we are ill, sometimes we are worried, sometimes lonely or sad.

Sometimes we don’t want help but we need to be heard.

John’s first letter says: “8 If we claim to be without sin, we

deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. 9 If we confess our

sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins.”

The beginning of living a forgiven life is when we have the honesty to say that we are not alright.

Like an alcoholic who needs to say: “I’m an alcoholic” as the first step to becoming well, we need to say: “My name’s James, I’m a human being so I’m not alright.”

So next time someone asks “Are you alright?”

Do both of you a favour and reply: “not really”.

You’ll probably find that they’re not either, together you can begin a journey to being, as the song goes, “All right now.”

Canon James Allison

​