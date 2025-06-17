Thought for the Week by Canon James Allison

I’m really lucky to know some very old people. It’s an honour to work with them and learn from them.

One of my friends is well over 100. I was thinking of her the other day and of her 100th birthday.

She decided that she didn’t want presents.

She has a house full of books, pictures, everything she would ever want. Family and friends who love her and treasure her.

She collected money for trees for the local primary school in Northowram.

A joyous meeting occurred outside in the forest school area.

She sat in the middle of a small circle of delighted children, sharing her experience of struggling with Maths that looked like Chinese to her. Asking them to enjoy the trees that she would probably never see.

I had a few quiet moments with her after the event.

“How does it feel to be 100?” I asked.

She smiled: “Ridiculous… why am I still here?”

I’ve got lots of ideas why she still is.

For me, in my 60s she’s an example, that the next 40 years or so could be a great adventure, still making goodness.

I want to be like her when I grow up.

That might sound odd… but seeing her and hearing her stories gives me hope and encouragement to carry on growing up.

Canon James Allison