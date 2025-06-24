Thought for the Week by Canon James Allison

By Jane Chippindale
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
24th Jun 2025

The early 70s were difficult for many people in Yorkshire.

The first wave of what would become a flood of old industries facing closures.

Dad was a textile designer at Salts. All I knew was he worked in a big factory and knew a lot about lady’s fashion. It was enough.

We were all there the day it changed.

Dad came home, a bit early I thought, carrying a mysterious cardboard box.

He was upset, then my mum, then my older brother and then me.

‘Redundant’ was the explanation. I wasn’t sure what that meant.

It was a long journey back. Long enough for people to ask questions:

“Are you looking for work?”

“Do you deserve the support you get?”

Mark and I went to Salts’ Grammar where he was Head Boy.

A different coloured ticket, put us in a special queue, for a free meal. It felt like shaming.

“I’m quite proud,” my brother said.

“I think I’m the first Head Boy to get free school meals.

"People worked hard so that we could have these blue tickets.”

So we queued, heads held high, it changed our lives.

I thank God for those who fought hard so that we might be supported, proud of all those today who are not too proud to embrace our help with heads held high.

Canon James Allison

