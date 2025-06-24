Thought for the Week by Canon James Allison

The early 70s were difficult for many people in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first wave of what would become a flood of old industries facing closures.

Dad was a textile designer at Salts. All I knew was he worked in a big factory and knew a lot about lady’s fashion. It was enough.

We were all there the day it changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock photo.

Dad came home, a bit early I thought, carrying a mysterious cardboard box.

He was upset, then my mum, then my older brother and then me.

‘Redundant’ was the explanation. I wasn’t sure what that meant.

It was a long journey back. Long enough for people to ask questions:

“Are you looking for work?”

“Do you deserve the support you get?”

Mark and I went to Salts’ Grammar where he was Head Boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A different coloured ticket, put us in a special queue, for a free meal. It felt like shaming.

“I’m quite proud,” my brother said.

“I think I’m the first Head Boy to get free school meals.

"People worked hard so that we could have these blue tickets.”

So we queued, heads held high, it changed our lives.

I thank God for those who fought hard so that we might be supported, proud of all those today who are not too proud to embrace our help with heads held high.

Canon James Allison

​