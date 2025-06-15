Thought for the Week by Canon James Allison: Lost?
Two hours of feasting followed. I knew I had overdone it… I was stuffed!
My older grandchild, 15 and wise, looked at me and taking pity said: “Fancy a walk, it’ll take half an hour to get home?”
He reassured me: “I know the way.”
I made a mental note… I had satnav on my phone. Popping it in my pocket we set of at a pace. I soon forgot the phone.
Conversation between us was easy going: Dr Who…, questions about school.
Half an hour passed quickly then the phone went, it was my wife - worried.
She asked: “Are you OK?”
“Fine” I replied “why wouldn’t I be?”
“Well I’m watching you on my phone tracker and you’re going completely the wrong direction!
"You’re lost, we’re coming to get you!”
“It was a long cut” my grandson said.
The rescue car arrived soon, we were saved.
It left me with a question: if you don’t know you’re lost, are you lost?
Jesus told a story about a lost sheep - but did it know it was lost? I suppose, like us, not until the shepherd, Jesus, found it.
Are you lost?
You might not know that, until Jesus the shepherd finds you.
Canon James Allison