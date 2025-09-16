Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey
In Orkney, it is the plural of the name for a sea fowl - diver, or grebe.
For Christians, the word 'Embertide' describes the Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays set aside for candidates to prepare before the Sunday of their ordinations.
This year the dates are September 24, 26, 27.
The candidates will have been training for up to three years for this moment in their lives.
They, like all of us, will have spent much time in thinking and praying about their vocations - is their vocation/choice the right one?
So perhaps we can all spare a thought and/or prayer at this time for everyone considering how they can best serve the world.