Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey: Fingers crossed
It is a very ancient form of prayer to Jesus - the Cross being perhaps the best known religious symbol.
September 14 is Holy Cross Day, so a day very special to all Christians.
History tells us that on September 14 AD335, St Helena found a piece of the Cross of Jesus, while walking in the area where it was thought that Jesus was crucified, while she was on Pilgrimage in Jerusalem.
Helena was the mother of Constantine, the Roman Emperor.
Constantine had been on his way from York to Rome to be made Roman Emperor.
History tells us that Constantine was guided by the shape of a Cross in the sky, and so he allowed Christians freedom to worship in about AD 312.
Everyone needs some hope in life - the best hope comes through Jesus - so lets cross our fingers, now and then!