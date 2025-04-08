Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey: Important days
In these days when only 46 per cent of the population is Christian, I still think that Easter Day is valued by everyone.
It is a Bank Holiday - and a time when, I read recently, about 35 per cent of the population "go away".
For Christians, it is THE most important day in the year.
It is a day which marks the resurrection of Jesus, a sign of a life after death, something which everyone needs in life - HOPE.
The build up to Easter Day is marked by two other special days; Maundy Thursday - a special day when the Monarch, this year in Durham Cathedral, gives some money to people chosen because of their public service - an "echo" of the Thursday when Jesus washed the disciples feet at the Last Supper.
Good Friday - when Jesus was crucified.
Good, because He had to die, before he could rise and be seen alive again on Easter Day.
Two ways for us to respond:
Maundy Thursday - some act of kindness.
Easter Day - be glad of the Hope of life after death.