Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey: Important days

I wonder which days in the year that people think are the most important?

In these days when only 46 per cent of the population is Christian, I still think that Easter Day is valued by everyone.

It is a Bank Holiday - and a time when, I read recently, about 35 per cent of the population "go away".

For Christians, it is THE most important day in the year.

It is a day which marks the resurrection of Jesus, a sign of a life after death, something which everyone needs in life - HOPE.

The build up to Easter Day is marked by two other special days; Maundy Thursday - a special day when the Monarch, this year in Durham Cathedral, gives some money to people chosen because of their public service - an "echo" of the Thursday when Jesus washed the disciples feet at the Last Supper.

Good Friday - when Jesus was crucified.

Good, because He had to die, before he could rise and be seen alive again on Easter Day.

Two ways for us to respond:

Maundy Thursday - some act of kindness.

Easter Day - be glad of the Hope of life after death.