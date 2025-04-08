Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey: Important days

By Canon Michael Storey
Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
I wonder which days in the year that people think are the most important?

In these days when only 46 per cent of the population is Christian, I still think that Easter Day is valued by everyone.

It is a Bank Holiday - and a time when, I read recently, about 35 per cent of the population "go away".

For Christians, it is THE most important day in the year.

For Christians, Easter Day, is the most important day in the year.For Christians, Easter Day, is the most important day in the year.
It is a day which marks the resurrection of Jesus, a sign of a life after death, something which everyone needs in life - HOPE.

The build up to Easter Day is marked by two other special days; Maundy Thursday - a special day when the Monarch, this year in Durham Cathedral, gives some money to people chosen because of their public service - an "echo" of the Thursday when Jesus washed the disciples feet at the Last Supper.

Good Friday - when Jesus was crucified.

Good, because He had to die, before he could rise and be seen alive again on Easter Day.

Two ways for us to respond:

Maundy Thursday - some act of kindness.

Easter Day - be glad of the Hope of life after death.

