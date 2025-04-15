Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey: Saint George

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little is known of George's nationality. He might have been a Palestinian, as all nationalities were in the Roman army.

Whatever, he was a Christian centurion in the Roman army.

Tradition tells us that he came to a city terrorised by a dragon, to which the citizens had to sacrifice a maiden – in this case the king's daughter.

George overcame the dragon, made the lady's girdle into a harness, led her into the city, converted the people to Christianity and then killed the dragon.

Saint George slaying the dragon in Storkyrkan church in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: StockAdobe

Sometime after that event, he was martyred at Lydda – now Tel Aviv on April 23 AD304.

Because of that history, English soldiers fighting in the Crusades in later years, took George as their example, fighting against the locals in Palestine/Israel in the 12th century, to free the holy places for pilgrims.

In 1349 Edward III decided that George would replace Edward The Confessor as the Patron Saint of England. Hence the red cross on the English flag.

What a story! Interesting, that there are continuing problems in the not so "Holy Land".

We must all pray for peace there and do what we can to kill any dragons we face in our private lives.