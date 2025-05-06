Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently the news was full of the death of Pope Francis, his funeral and the many tributes made to him.

What for me was most impressive was that he was very much a people's Pope, showing special concern for the poor, the powerless, and refugees.

In his many tours he reached out to meet ordinary people, to children and those outside the Church.

He also used his world influence to work for peaceful solutions in the Middle East, in South Sudan and in Latin America.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on November 20, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

In these ways Pope Francis was showing forth the priorities of the Gospel which Jesus proclaimed by his life and teaching.

Jesus drew crowds of ordinary people who came for healing, and help.

In the strict Jewish culture of his day he reached out to women, to lepers, to tax collectors and those who had a bad reputation, to show that God still loved them.

Today, Christians are inspired to follow this example, through support for the homeless, for refugees and those who struggle in life.

Jesus' way of sacrificial service is life giving - for those receiving it and those giving it. So why not go for it!

Reverend Martin C Russell

