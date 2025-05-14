Thought for the Week, by Rev Martin Russell

By Jane Chippindale
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 12:48 BST
Isn't it a glorious time to be out of doors?

In my garden the rhododendrons are in flower and out in the country lanes the hawthorn is full of white blossom.

Most Popular

I recently had a short break near Ilkley and was so aware of the beauty of nature all around. Birds were singing, the gardens full of colour, the fields full of sheep with lambs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was so uplifting you could only praise God for the gifts of creation. Yet today we are more aware than ever that nature is in danger.

Hawthorn trees in bloom.placeholder image
Hawthorn trees in bloom.

Our consumer culture makes us focus on ourselves, our wealth and pleasure. Yet we know that all kinds of creatures are diminishing, seas and rivers suffer pollution.

Walking our streets I find myself picking up plastic bottles and drink cans. Sometimes I see fly-tipping down a quiet lane.

In the Bible the earth is God's gift to us. It is good and we are stewards, with responsibility to care for creation rather than to exploit it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today churches are encouraged to be eco-friendly, using green energy, making church yards a place for diverse plants and insects.

The earth is a great blessing to us. Together let us care for it.

Rev Martin Russell

Related topics:BirdsIlkley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice