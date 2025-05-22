Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

Recently the government came to an agreement with the EU to improve links.

I can only rejoice at that. I have strong connections with Europe through family in Switzerland and Germany.

Whenever I meet fellow-Europeans I am struck by how much we have in common and how mutual friendship can enrich our lives.

When the Christian church was founded, it was very much a Jewish religion. But soon the Gospel spread to Syria and Cyprus, and Gentiles (non-Jews) became believers.

Photo: StockAdobe

The apostle Peter discovered that God was calling non-Jews to believe in Jesus. Soon the church had to decide whether or not they should follow the Jewish practice of circumcision.

In the end through the teaching and experience of Paul and Barnabas they knew that we are saved through the death and resurrection of Jesus. From then on Christianity became a world religion.

This openness, to God working in all people, I hope can help us build bridges between people and resist the siege mentality.

Rev Martin Russell