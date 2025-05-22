Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

By Jane Chippindale
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Recently the government came to an agreement with the EU to improve links.

I can only rejoice at that. I have strong connections with Europe through family in Switzerland and Germany.

Whenever I meet fellow-Europeans I am struck by how much we have in common and how mutual friendship can enrich our lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the Christian church was founded, it was very much a Jewish religion. But soon the Gospel spread to Syria and Cyprus, and Gentiles (non-Jews) became believers.

Photo: StockAdobePhoto: StockAdobe
Photo: StockAdobe

The apostle Peter discovered that God was calling non-Jews to believe in Jesus. Soon the church had to decide whether or not they should follow the Jewish practice of circumcision.

In the end through the teaching and experience of Paul and Barnabas they knew that we are saved through the death and resurrection of Jesus. From then on Christianity became a world religion.

This openness, to God working in all people, I hope can help us build bridges between people and resist the siege mentality.

Rev Martin Russell

Related topics:JesusEuropeGermanySwitzerland
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice