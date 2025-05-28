Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

What does "home" mean for you?

I always feel glad to arrive home after a journey with busy traffic or returning home from holiday and back to familiar comforts.

Hopefully "home" is the place where we also find love and companionship, where we can share and reflect on our experiences, where we can find support and understanding.

It can also be a place of hospitality where we can welcome the wider family, visitors and even strangers.

Sadly, not everyone has a happy home and many live alone, feeling forgotten or isolated.

In his words of farewell to his disciples Jesus promises that he will come back to them in a new way after his death and resurrection.

He says that if we keep his words "My Father will love you and make our home with you." He will do that through his Spirit.

That is Jesus' gift to us: His Spirit living in us. So Jesus can be at home with us.

Some people remind themselves of that with a cross on the wall or a picture of Jesus to remind them of his presence and his gift of peace. It can help us focus in our daily prayers.

So, why not invite Jesus into your home?

Rev Martin Russell