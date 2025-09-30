Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

In recent weeks immigration, refugees and asylum seekers are dominating the headlines.

These people who come from far-off alien countries are presented too often in a negative threatening way. They are using up our housing, jobs, and threatening our way of life.

The attitude of the Bible is very different. The people of Israel are reminded that they were once aliens and slaves in Egypt.

They therefore should show compassion to the aliens in their midst.

Jesus himself was a refugee when he as a child with his family had to flee from Herod to Egypt.

In his ministry, Jesus felt called to serve his own people, the Jews, first, but was generous when he saw the faith of foreigners who came to him for healing.

Some refugees and asylum seekers have joined our local churches and it is touching to hear their stories fleeing from prison and death to find a new life here.

We are glad to support and befriend them.

We are also keen to support the amazing work of St Augustine's Centre in Halifax which is doing so much to help them.

Refugees are real people who deserve our compassion.