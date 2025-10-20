Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell
The last one was following St Columba's Way in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
As the pilgrims walked together they shared their different religious backgrounds and faith experience.
It was interesting listening to their stories and how the journey inspired them, through the places they visited, the people they met and their discussions together.
What struck me was that they were able to talk together about their different faiths and came to appreciate the value of faith and the experience of worship.
Religion has often been seen as something private, contentious and never spoken about. But in fact sharing faith is passing on something precious, providing it is done in a sensitive way.
In the gospels Jesus compared the Kingdom of God to a discovery of something precious.
It is like a merchant in fine pearls who when he discovers a very special pearl, sells all he has to buy that pearl.
Or it is like a man who unexpectedly digs up some treasure in a field. He sells all he has and buys that field.
So if you have a faith, share it and if you are unsure, ask and find out more. It can transform your life.