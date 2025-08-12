Thought for the Week: God as Trinity – the dance of Love!

Throughout the year the Church names each Sunday according to the season. Currently, we are travelling through the season of Trinity.

The Trinity season is the longest in the year, continuing to the autumn when a period of remembrance begins in November.

The Trinity is a belief about God that is unique to Christianity. It is not explicit in the Bible; it developed in the centuries after the New Testament was compiled. The Trinity cannot be fully understood. It that holds that God is One but also Three: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

In the Bible Jesus – the Son – talks of God as his Father and tells his followers to look forward to “another” who will be with them forever. This is the Spirit, Hence, God as Three in One.

God as Trinity – the dance of Love

Christian theologians have thought about the Trinity for centuries. A reflection on the Trinity is the thought that God is not alone, in his Oneness he is also a community. of love. Christian faith is Trinitarian faith and as such an invitation to join a community. A community perfectly united in love.

The Trinity has practical implications. Through faith in Christ, Christians are invited to be part of God as Trinity, part of a community of love. Hence Christian people are community builders. They do not sow division; they promote reconciliation and justice.

Martin Parrott, Associate Priest, Holy Trinity and St Jude's, Halifax