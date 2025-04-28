Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Now is the month of May, when merry lambs do play" is an old country rhyme, which heralds the month of May, starting with May 1, May Day.

May is another name for Hawthorn, Mayfair is an area in London, where Mayfairs used to be held, "ne'er cast a clout till May be out", Maypoles: lots of traditions come to mind when we start the fifth month.

For the Christian, May 1 is the day on which are remembered two Saints: Philip and James, both called by Jesus to follow Him.

Philip is remembered for bringing his friend Nathaniel to Jesus, converting an Ethiopian and later being crucified for his faith in Greece.

James became head of the Church in Jerusalem, upset the Jews in Jerusalem and was stoned to death.

May 1 was chosen as the date on which to remember both saints as it was on this day, in AD 560, that a church in Rome was dedicated to them, it being thought that their bones had previously been laid to rest there.

Perhaps, in this "Merry Month" we can thank God for both traditions: the joys of spring and for all who have gone before us living godly lives.

Canon Michael Storey