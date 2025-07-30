Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Busy airports, wildfire updates, and ETIAS changes

It’s all go at our local airports this summer, with exciting developments on both sides of the Pennines. Just last month, Leeds Bradford Airport completed Phase 1 of its long-awaited upgrade, giving passengers a more streamlined and modern experience.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, across the Pennines, the new section of Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 departure lounge has officially opened to the public. Six new shops and eateries have been added to the mix, joining the already-impressive line-up. Travellers can now enjoy browsing or grabbing a bite at Rituals, Pandora, LEGO, Starbucks, Upper Crust, and Joe & The Juice. This development forms part of the £1.3 billion expansion project aimed at transforming the passenger experience.

Once completed later this year, over 70% of passengers passing through Manchester Airport will use the new Terminal 2. This will coincide with the full closure of Terminal 1 after decades of service. More shops and restaurants are set to open before the end of the year, with Chanel and a Fever-Tree cocktail and champagne bar already confirmed. It’s a welcome enhancement that’s expected to elevate the airport’s standing both regionally and internationally, and will eventually see the closure of Terminal 1 as it is currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another note, a quick update following last week’s mention of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) and ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System). These are due to come into effect later this year, and while we previously reported that the cost for an ETIAS application would be €7, recent changes to the official ETIAS website now confirm that the fee will be €20, valid for three years. As always, will keep an eye out and inform readers when the system officially goes live, so our customers and readers are well prepared.

Your World

We are of course closely monitoring the wildfire situation in Eastern Europe, particularly in Cyprus and Greece. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued updated travel advice as wildfires continue to affect parts of Cyprus, especially in the Paphosand districts. Some evacuations have taken place, and while infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies may face temporary disruption near affected areas, it’s important to note that both Paphos and Larnaca airports are currently operating as normal.

There have been no cancellations to holiday destinations in the region at the time of writing. However, should the situation change and it becomes unsafe to travel, the UK government will issue further advice. If your holiday is subsequently cancelled and you have booked an ATOL-protected package, you are entitled to a full refund.

In the meantime, travellers are urged to stay informed, check the latest FCDO updates before departure, and remain flexible in case plans need to adapt quickly. If you are booked with Total Travel we will of course contact you and help with any changes if necessary. It is always wise to ensure adequate travel insurance is in place, particularly during the summer season when extreme weather events are more common.